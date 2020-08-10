Ride for a Cause To Benefit Earth Angels

It's nice to see that even when we're still dealing with a coronavirus pandemic there are some fundraisers that can still happen, and happen safely. One of those events is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11AM - 6PM.

Moroney's Harley Davidson at 833 Union Avenue in New Windsor is hosting the 3rd Annual Ride from the dealership to help support the Earth Angels Believe Foundation, which raises funds for local cancer warriors. This year the ride will end at the Palaia Winery in Highland Mills. Enjoy music that will start at 12PM, vendors, raffles and more.

Registration for the ride will take place at Moroney's as long as they can have a gathering of over 50 riders. Registration will begin at 11AM. Kickstands will go up at approximately 12PM for an arrival time of about 1PM to the winery. For more information and updates, check out the event facebook page. To find out about the Earth Angels Believe Foundation and their mission, visit the website.