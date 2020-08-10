Get a Gift Card for the Jerky Hut

The weekend’s over and it’s time to get back to work here on The Boris and Robyn Show. It’s officially the dog days of summer, and fall is only a little over a month away. Times sure flies when you’re in the middle of a pandemic. But the week will be fun, pandemic or not.

Each morning this week we’re going to be giving away a gift certificate to Jerky Hut. They’ve got all kinds of gourmet jerky in a slew of different flavors. Yum! Be listening all this week at 7:45 for your chance to win.

And as usual, we’ll be talking to Commander Tom on Wednesday morning with our weekly Veterans Update, and this week Tom will announce the latest Vet Who Rocks. That vet will get $500 and be in the running for $10,000. Attorney Jonna Spilbor will be on with us Thursday offering free legal advice. Plus we’ll keep you updated with the latest news and traffic, rock news, the Stoner Report, some laughs and lots of great music. Thanks for being here with us everyday.