Macy’s Opens New ‘Off-Price’ Store in Hudson Valley

A new Macy's store has popped up in the Hudson Valley.

The retail chain has opened 11 new Macy's Backstage stores across the country offering off-price clothing, decor, makeup, gifts and other items. The merchandise is not clearance or former sale items from actual Macy's stores, rather new items specifically sourced for Macy's Backstage being offered at low prices. The move seems to be aimed at regaining bargain conscious customers who have flocked to low-price competitors like Marshalls, TJ Maxx and Homegoods.

On Saturday one of the newest Macy's Backstage locations opened up in Poughkeepsie. The store-within-a-store experience is now up and running inside the company's Poughkeepsie Galleria location.

The new shopping experience is aimed at giving customers new items to choose from upon each visit. Updating inventory with different items from established and new brands, the Macy's Backstage experience hopes to keep customers returning to find new deals and discounts.

The new store in Poughkeepsie joins other Macy's Backstage locations that have opened up over the past few years. There is already a Macy's Backstage store on the second floor of the Galleria at Crystal Run Macy's that opened in 2018.