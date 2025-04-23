Popular Hudson Valley Appliance Store Opening New Dutchess County Location

Well-known appliance store set to open new showroom at former health food store spot.

A local appliance store that has been serving the Hudson Valley since 1907 is preparing to open a brand new showroom in Dutchess County.

Sohns Appliance Center is a family-owned business located in Orange County at 23-27 Main Street in Walden, New York, with a rich history dating back to 1907. Founded by J.A.A. Sohns as a music store, the company expanded over the years to include radios, televisions, and appliances. Today, it stands as one of the Hudson Valley's largest independent appliance retailers, now entering its fifth generation of ownership.

Products and Services

Sohns offers a wide range of appliances from top brands such as Wolf, Sub-Zero, GE, Frigidaire, Whirlpool, and Speed Queen. Their 5,000-square-foot showroom features live kitchen displays, allowing customers to experience products firsthand. They also provide in-house service, ensuring customer support long after the sale.

New Sohns Appliance Center Poughkeepsie Showroom Coming Soon

Sohns Appliance Center took to social media this week let customers know that progress is being made at a new Poughkeepsie showroom coming soon! They shared some photos that show the front of the store and the main interior section. An opening date is expected later this year.

Ethan and John Jr have been putting in hard hours, working to get the showroom ready for displays and appliances. We’re still on track to have an opening date sometime later this year!

We’re excited to finally be sharing some progress on the store, and we will be sharing more and more as we move closer.

An opening date will be announced in the coming months, so stay tuned…

The new Poughkeepsie showroom will be in the popular South Road Square plaza located in front of the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The Sohns Appliance Center Poughkeepsie Showroom will be in the spot previously occupied by Mother's Earth Storehouse and later another health food store, Nature's Harvest. See posting below with photos. Congrats to Sohns Appliance Center on this first Dutchesss County location coming soon!

Get our free mobile app

*Fun Fact: South Road Square is the same plaza that used to be home to the popular Bugaboo Creek restaurant back in the 90's and early 2000's. Remember Bugaboo Creek?