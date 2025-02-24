Is It Actually Illegal to Do This with a Snowmobile in New York?

This winter has not been easy on us in New York. From temperatures plunging into frigid reals to ice storms coating our roadways, there have been plenty of reasons to simply stay inside and hibernate.

While we're not far now from springing ahead for daylight savings, temperatures are still pretty cold and it actually seems like the snow might not be finished with us just yet.

Early March Could Be "Snowiest" Part of Winter for New York

After February's round of winter storms, parts of New York are still buried under significant layers of ice-covered snow banks. When roads reach these kinds of conditions, people start to get creative in how they get around.

So, can someone legally use their snowmobiles on roads in New York State to get around?

Can You Ride a Snowmobile on Roads in New York State?

So, it's not totally illegal for snowmobiles to be on the roads.

In fact, the New York Department of Transportation recently shared a reminder to keep an eye out for snow mobiles as they cross roads. There are a number of snowmobile trails that cut through official roads in New York.

Aside from just the cut-throughs though, whether or not a snowmobile can drive on a road in New York comes down to a couple of different factors.

Generally speaking, snowmobiles are NOT permitted on the New York State Thruway or other "interstate highways" as the New York State Parks Department outlines. The only time snowmobiles are allowed on these roads is during a declared snow emergency.

Outside of this prohibition, there's actually a lot of freedom for snowmobiles.

The NYS Parks Department shares,

"Snowmobiles MAY be operated on the shoulders and inside banks of highways, other than limited access highways, PROVIDED that the highways have been designated AND posted for snowmobile use by the governing authority"

Other permissions for snowmobiles on roads include town, city, village, and county highways that are, "customarily unplowed and unused by wheeled vehicles during the winter months." These types of roads will come with an official distinction.

For example, snowmobiles on roads were likely permitted during some of these winter weather events:

