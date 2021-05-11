Snooki Wants to Shop With You in Person at Beacon Shop Next Month

The Princess of Poughkeepsie is hosting a special in-person VIP event at her Beacon shop and you're invited.

Nicole "Snooki" LaValle announced back in September that she was opening up a store in the Hudson Valley. The Snooki Shop sells "trendy casual to chic" clothes and accessories inspired by her own fashion (think lots of animal prints and slippers). After starting an online version of the store, it became so popular that Snooki decided to launch her first brick-and-mortar location in 2018 in the sleepy New Jersey borough of Madison.

The store, located at 508 Main Street in Beacon opened its doors right in the middle of the pandemic but has already become a popular shopping destination. We spoke to Snooki before the opening about the store and she said one of her favorite things to do is to host special VIP shopping events for customers who can hang out, drink some wine, pose for photos and shop the store with the former Jersey Store star.

Unfortunately, these VIP events had to go virtual due to safety concerns during the pandemic. But now that things are reopening all over the Hudson Valley, Snooki is ready to rub elbows with her fans in person.

The next in-person shopping event will happen on Saturday, June 26 at 1pm. Guests will receive a custom goodie bag filled with some of Snooki's favorite items, a tote bag, other perks and a "one on one shopping experience" with Snooki who will also pose for pictures with all of the customers.

Tickets for the special event are $100, but also include a 25% shopping discount, which will more than cover the ticket price if you buy enough leopard print slippers.

Those who are interested can purchase their tickets online, but due to COVID precautions spots are limited. The Snooki Shop is only allowing 50% capacity and all shoppers must wear masks.

