New Sneaky Speeding Camera Set Up in Hudson Valley

Drivers will want to be extra cautious on a busy Hudson Valley roadway that's now being monitored by an automatic speeding ticket system.

We told you last year that New York State had launched a new initiative to prevent drivers from breaking the law. The program employs the use of an automated ticket system that uses a combination of speed-sensing technology and cameras to capture drivers who are traveling too fast.

The cameras capture license plates and radar information that is then sent to a technician with the New York State Department of Transportation. If it's been determined that the car was speeding, the driver will be sent a fine in the mail.

First offenders will need to pay $50 while a second violation within 18 months results in a fine of $75. More infractions made within this time frame will cost $100. Because authorities are unable to determine who was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the infraction, the violation doesn't include any points to your license and is the responsibility of the registered owner of the vehicle.

While there's been much debate over these tickets, the system has grown over the past year, covering dozens of roadways throughout New York State each week. The moving cameras are positioned near construction zones in an effort to keep workers safe.

New Traffic Camera Set Up in Dutchess County, New York

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, over 30 automated ticket systems will be operating during the week of September 9, 2024. The cameras are spread out over the entire state, but the majority will be positioned this week in Long Island, the Bronx and Queens.

One of the cameras, however, is now operating on the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County. Information from the NYSDOT has revealed that the camera is pointed at the northbound lanes of the parkway between exits 37 and 47.

That area places the camera between I-84 and Noxon Road in Lagrangeville. There are eight exits in that area including Rt. 52, Carpenter Road, Beekman Road and Route 82.

It's unclear if the camera will remain in the same place between these exits or move daily along with construction crews, but drivers should use extra caution and follow all posted speed limits, especially in the northbound lanes this week.

