Sneak a Peek At This $15 Million Dutchess County Home

If you have an extra $15 million burning a hole in your pocket, sneak a peek at this Dutchess County farm that is on the market. This house features an indoor pool, indoor basketball court, and so many other amazing things.

This gorgeous home located in Poughquag, known as Sugar Maple Farm is nestled on 466 acres. The manor is 18,000 square feet, featuring eight bedrooms, and twelve bathrooms.

The house is a Georgian style manor designed by renowned architect Boris Baranovich and built in 1987. This house has it all, a billiard room, an indoor pool and basketball court, wet bar, gym, wine cellar, tennis court, par 3 putting green, and much more.