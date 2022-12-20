Snacks From Around the World at Poughkeepsie Store

Snacks from around the world are becoming extremely popular gifts on social media. Did you know you can get these snacks right here in the Hudson Valley?

Is it me or does holiday shopping get more and more difficult every single year?

Most people buy the things they want and the products usually arrive within 2 days. How does one get a unique gift for someone these days? There's a new trend online where people are gifting others snack food from around the world.

I've been seeing these social media posts on TikTok and Instagram for a month now and I realized this could be the perfect present for a coworker. I was struggling to come up with a gift for a secret Santa gift.

I made a $20 mystery box for her including treats that arent sold in most stores here in The United States. There's a place right here in the Hudson Valley that offer these unique foods and drinks.

Hudson Valley Exotics is located on the first floor of the Poughkeepsie Galleria and they sell individual items or mystery boxes of delicious snacks from all over the world.

They have all kinds of cookies and savory snacks as well.

They even have drinks.

