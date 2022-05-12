How Hudson Valley Fans of ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ Can Celebrate it’s 45th Anniversary

"What we're dealing with here is a complete lack of respect for the law." If that quote has any sort of meaning to you then you must keep reading!!!

If you grew up in the late 70s or early 80s you already know that the movie "Smokey And The Bandit" is one of the best movies ever made...LOL! Now it's not the best for its cinematography or anything like that, it's one of the best because of the comedy and of course the CAR!

If You've Never Seen It

The movie stars Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason, Sally Field, and Jerry Reed, and follows the smooth, fun-loving Bandit (Reynolds), on his journey to deliver 400 cases of beer from Texarkana to Atlanta in just 28 hours. Bandit works alongside Cledus "Snowman" (Reed) and runaway bride Carrie (Field) on his journey all with Sheriff Buford T. Justice (Gleason) hot on his trail and eager to teach him some respect for the law!

1977's second highest-grossing movie worldwide, behind Star Wars, "Smokey And The Bandit", was released on May 27th, 1977, and this year it celebrates its 45th anniversary. To celebrate Fathom Events is holding special showings of the classic on the big screen.

Where to See Smokey and the Bandit in Theaters

The Regal Galleria Mall Stadium 16 theaters at the Poughkeepsie Galleria located at 2001 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY have showtimes set for Sunday, May 29th at 4 p.m. The AMC Danbury 16 at

61 Eagle Road, Danbury, CT, and the Ridgefield Playhouse at 80 East Ridge, Ridgefield, CT will also show the classic at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on May 29th. You can buy tickets in advance here.

Bandits Car is Legendary!

The car that "Bandit" drives throughout the movie is one of the most popular cars in a movie EVER! The 1976 Pontiac Trans Am can be seen flyin', speeding, and sometimes crashing throughout the movie. The only other car that I can think of that might be just a bit more legendary is the Dodge Charger from Dukes of Hazzard fame.

Speaking of cars here are some others that I'm daydreaming about.....

