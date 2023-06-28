Smokers Choice Anniversary Event Set For Matamoras, PA

The popular smoke shop celebrates its anniversary with a big July 4th giveaway.

We always look forward to driving out just over the New York state line to Pennsylvania each year and doing live radio remotes with Mark Sieczek and the Smokers Choice crew. Last year we were part of their 10-year anniversary milestone event, and this year (this coming weekend) we'll be there for the 11th.

Townsquare Media Hudson Valley radio stations will once again be out to celebrate Smokers Choice with a big Bang Bang Party Pack Giveaway!

What is the July 4th Bang Bang Party Pack?

Come by Smokers Choice and enter to win the Bang Bang Party Pack Bundle featuring a mini portable charcoal grill, with charcoal and grill tools, a YETI cooler, a cornhole set, and fireworks from neighboring Keystone Fireworks.

Live Radio Broadcast at Smokers Choice

WPDH will be at Smokers Choice this Saturday, July 1 from 10 am - Noon with your chance to sign up for the July 4th Bang Bang Party Pack Bundle plus tickets to this weekend's WPDH Summer Concert with Steve Miller Band and Joe Satriani at Bethel Woods! There will also be BBQ, burgers, hot dogs and refreshments sold with all proceeds going to the local PD.

Sister station The Wolf Hudson Valley's New Country with CJ McIntyre will be there from Noon - 2 pm with prizes and giveaways.

There will be smokin' prizes all afternoon at Smokers Choice. Spin the Prize Wheel to win cool Branded Merchandise. Get on out to Smokers Choice just off I-84 in Matamoras, PA this Saturday!

