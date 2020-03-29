All New Windsor Parks Closed to the Public Effective Monday
The Town of New Windsor Supervisor has announced that parks will be closed effective Monday morning.
Effective Monday morning at 8 am, all parks in the Town of New Windsor will be closed to the public until further notice. The basketball rims have been removed and the tennis courts have been locked.
Supervisor Myers has been forced to take this action based on larger groups of people not observing the social distancing guidelines set by New York State at our parks.
New Windsor Police and the recreation staff will monitor the parks to enforce this closure.
