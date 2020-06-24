Sloop Brewing Named Fastest Growing Regional Brewery in 2019

Sloop Brewing Company ended 2019 with a 250 percent growth according to the Brewers Association's latest issue.

Sloop Brewing Company began production at their new 30,000 square foot facility in August of 2018, moving all of their brewing equipment from Colombia County to their larger space in East Fishkill.

This increase in production in late 2018 allowed Sloop Brewing Co. to produce just over 7,000 barrels by the end of the year. Throughout 2019 Sloop Brewing Co. slowly added new equipment establishing a higher capacity for production than ever, ending the year with twelve 120bbl fermenters in addition to their original equipment.

This new capacity allowed Sloop to produce 25,300 bbls in 2019, a percent growth of 250%, as published by the Brewers Association in their May/June issue of The New Brewer magazine. This increased production allowed Sloop to enter new markets, continue to grow and support their home community in the Hudson Valley, and become number 120 out of the 500 largest regional breweries in the nation.

Joe Turco, Sloop’s director of sales and marketing said:

We’ve been so focused on growing internally and entering new territories that we didn’t even think about where we were ranked before the data came out. We knew growth had skyrocketed significantly but we never considered that we would possibly be the fastest growing for the year. We couldn’t be growing this quickly without the tireless dedication of our entire team. From the brewery to the packaging team, to the tasting room, our staff’s passion and commitment to the brand is inspiring to us all every day. So far in 2020, we have already seen the addition of four more tanks and our largest weeks of production ever. As bars and restaurants begin to reopen throughout the state and country, we’re looking to support our markets and the accounts that have helped us to grow so rapidly over the years. We have partnered with all four of our New York distributors and the Golden Rule Charity to help with relief for local bars and restaurants that have been affected by the pandemic. Together, with our distributors, we are donating $10 for every keg of our “Hospitality Relief Bomb” called Forever Rotating. Without the support of these local businesses, accomplishments such as this just wouldn’t be possible. Since April, we have raised over $4,000, with more to come

Their beer is currently available throughout the country including New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Rhode Island, DC, and Northern Virginia, along with the new additions of New Hampshire, Vermont, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, and Maine .

Named for the boats that once moved people and cargo up and down the Hudson, Sloop is proud to be a part of a growing craft movement and a growing upstate New York economy.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: