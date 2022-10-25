A few weeks back I wrote about New York State needing Plow Drivers this winter and that got me thinking about all the other cool jobs that are available this time of year in the Hudson Valley.

I did a quick search online for jobs that I thought would be fun and I was really excited about the opportunities that I found. I have always been someone who has had my "Day Job" and the side hustle. Having extra money is a good thing especially when the economy is down like it is now.

So who is hiring in the Hudson Valley that would be a fun side job that might turn into full-time?

Mohonk Preserve is Hiring for an Intern

Mohonk Preserve In New Paltz New York - They need a Climate & Forestry Intern. According to the job posting, A Climate and Forestry Intern assists with the development of a climate-adapted eastern hemlock forest management plan for ~1,000 acres of forest at the Mohonk Preserve.

This internship runs from January to May 2023 it is approximately 10 hours per week and can be done remotely. The job pays $20 per hour.

Belleayre Mountain is Hiring for Multiple Positions on the Mountain for 2022 / 2023

Belleayre Mountain in Highmount New York - They are hiring a variety of positions for the 2022 / 2023 ski season. There are openings everywhere including in the rental shop and even trail maintenance and grooming. There is a job fair coming up on November 12th, 2022 where you can also fill out an EZ application.

One of These Jobs Really Pays

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

These New York Job Can be Hot