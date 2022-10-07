For 2 Fun Fall Festivals this Weekend, Head to the Catskills

Fall is in full force here in the Hudson Valley. There are cool fall festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations going on just about every weekend this month. You’re probably not going to have time to visit each and every one of them, but if you feel like taking an awesome autumn drive to the Catskills this weekend, there are two huge festivals happening.

Fall Festival at Belleayre Mountain

The first festival is the Fall Festival at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount, NY this Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10AM - 5PM and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11AM - 5PM. There will be lots of German-style food and beverages, live music, pumpkin decorating, disc golf, cornhole, a pie-eating contest, and you can even take a gondola ride to check out the beautiful fall foliage. Plus, local and regional vendors selling everything from handmade jewelry to clothing to paintings and everything in between. Now, that’s what I call a fun family fall festival.

For tickets and info visit the Belleayre Mountain website.

The Big Sip at Bethel Woods

Another choice for this weekend if you’re headed to the Catskills is the Big Sip happening at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts this Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 1PM - 5PM both days. (doors open at noon). The Big Sip is a wine lover’s dream come true with your chance to sample local and regional wines. And if wine isn’t your thing, you’ll be happy to know there will be other spirits to sample and enjoy. And let’s face it, Bethel Woods is one of the coolest places to spend a day. The museum, the views, the history, and now the wine. For info and tickets, visit the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts website.

I don’t know how many festivals you can fit into one weekend, but these two Catskill festivals are both sure to be a great time. And I hear the foliage in Sullivan County and the Catskills area is amazing right now, so even the ride will be awesome.

