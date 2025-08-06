The next few weeks will provide astronomy enthusiasts with a chance to catch a rare event in the night skies. Most of the planets can be seen with the naked eye, though Wired reports that all you'll need is a good pair of binoculars to witness the entire show.

The upcoming alignment comes as Outside Online had reported that this year's Perseid meteor shower is set to peak the nights of August 12 to 13. Many astronomers say this is the best meteor shower of the year, with as many as 50 to 75 meteors seen per hour.

See Also: New York State Resident Claims Strange Object Emitted Red & Blue Lights, Caused Loud Booms

During some years, the Perseids meteor shower can produce as many as 100 meteors under the right conditions, says scientists.

Six Planets To Align Over New York State In August

Wired reports that Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune are set to align in an arc in the night skies above New York and beyond during the month of August. The cosmic event will begin August 10, though the six planets will still be visible until the final days of the month, says Wired.

The nights leading up August 23 will actually be the best opportunity to view the planets. Wired reports that the next time the planets will be visible all together will not be until February 2026.

See Also: Resident in New York's Hudson Valley Reports 'Truly Anomalous' Lights On Multiple Nights

All of the planets, except the furthest away - Uranus and Neptune, can be seen with the naked eye. A strong pair of binoculars, or a telescope will help you all of the planets as they align in the arc above us.