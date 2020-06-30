Shark Spotted Off Coast As New York Beaches Look to Reopen

Talk about convenient timing. As New York City's eight beaches look to reopen Wednesday, an unwelcome guest showed up Monday as beachgoers gathered to catch a glimpse. The NY Post says a 7 foot shark was seen right off the coast at Rockaway Beach.

However, the shark was the one in grave danger in this case, instead of anyone near the shore.

The Parks Department says the thresher shark had already been injured after getting caught in a jetty. Some witnesses noticed the blood visible on the animal as it washed closer to shore.

Sadly, the shark later washed ashore and died. This didn't stop rattling quite a few nerves though, as witnesses says they'll be on the lookout for sharks swimming so close to shore.

New York City's fourteen miles of beaches have been open for those staying up in the sand, but not for anyone going in the water.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: