Could Parts of the Hudson Valley See Severe Weather This Week?

It's kind of hard to imagine severe thunderstorms during a week that started out with temperatures feeling more like the middle of winter. However, the unsettled pattern of weather we've experienced the past few weeks is expected to continue, as much warmer air will return from the south by the late week. Another cold front will move through the Hudson Valley and Northeast, and some meteorologists are saying the threat of severe weather will accompany the approaching storm.

AccuWeather says that much warmer and more humid air will return by Thursday ahead of the next cold front. Temperatures should reach well up into the 60s by Thursday afternoon, a sharp contrast from Monday and Tuesday. The front will push through later in the day, bringing the threat of rain, thunderstorms, and even severe weather.

AccuWeather says that hail, gusty winds, and heavy downpours are the main threat for now. Some isolated tornadoes are even possible with this storm, though that threat should stay more off to the west in areas like Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Forecasters say cooler air will once again return by Friday as the storm departs.

Spring Weather Forecast

Could the area even see colder than average temperatures well into April? AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok says that colder than normal weather may linger well into the spring months. The prediction calls for a longer spell of colder than normal air, possibly into April.

Once the colder air finally breaks, AccuWeather says the potential is also there for severe thunderstorms to build later in the spring across the south and midwest. Some of these cold fronts could bring strong thunderstorms to the Hudson Valley and northeast as they push through. Precipitation amounts are expected to be around normal this spring, which is at least good news if you're worried about a drought.

However, other long-range forecasts such as the one made by The Climate Prediction Center are calling for above-average temps in the Northeast, and near average rainfall. A weakening La Niña could be a factor as we get to late April. As we know, forecasts this far out are not always accurate. You can several different versions from several sources.

