A powerful storm system, which has brought severe storms and tornadoes to the plains and Midwest, will move east towards the end of the week. The storms will arrive after a brief period of rainy and slightly cooler than average temperatures affected areas of New York state and the rest of the northeast early this week.

Forecasters at The Weather Channel had predicted that Monday and Tuesday of next week will see highs climb into the mid 90s, marking the beginning of the year's first big heatwave. Highs Wednesday will reach the lower 90s, with an increasing chance for rain each day after that into next week.

Severe Storms Could Affect Parts of New York State & Hudson Valley This Week

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center currently has issued a slight risk for severe storms by Thursday across areas in the eastern U.S. including New York's Hudson Valley. This risk level could very well increase as the storm approaches, and forecasts become more accurate towards Thursday.

This could mean storms with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and even some tornadoes could be possible across area such as the Hudson Valley.

Forecasters Say New York State's First Heatwave of the Year Will Be Here Soon

As previously stated, The Weather Channel is reporting that Monday and Tuesday of next week will see highs climb into the mid 90s. Highs Wednesday will reach the lower 90s, with an increasing chance for rain each day after that into next week.

Currently, this is TWC's 10-day extended forecast, which means it could alter slightly between now and then. However, most forecast models are agreeing that next week will start off with daytime temperatures way above 90s degrees.