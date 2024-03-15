Sentence Delivered In Deerpark, New York Home Invasion Case

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and the rest of Orange Counties law enforcement have been quite busy in recent weeks and months. D.A. Hoovler has given a number of press releases regarding crimes that have been committed and progress that our law enforcement has made in regards to many of these active cases.

Just earlier this week, D.A. Hoovler gave an update to a home invasion case that occurred in the Town of Deerpark last year.

Deerpark Home Invasion Summary

According to the press release from Orange County Government, the incident in question had occurred in the Town of Deerpark on during the early morning hours of April 16,2023. Documents state that the suspect identified as 28-year old Talmadge Leonard broke into the Deerpark home with another individual, wearing a mask and gloves.

Upon breaking in, the owners of the residence awoke and saw Leonard brandishing what was believed to be a firearm while the other individual, who was not identified in the release, was armed with a knife. The release states that Leonard and the other individual demanded "cash and marijuana" from the homeowners and upon getting it, they fled the scene.

Authorities were seemingly able to put a case together quickly for this particular incident as one of the home residence had recognized Leonards voice. With this evidence, law enforcement identified Leonard as a suspect and when questioned Leonard admitted to committing the crime. Leonard then reiterated that same response when he was in court for his plea proceedings.

Home Invasion Plea Deal

The recent announcement from D.A. Hoovler comes in regard to the sentence that was officially handed down to Mr. Leonard. Leonard as part of his plea deal is to serve...

...seven (7) years in prison to be followed by five (5) years of post-release supervision in connection with his previous guilty plea in Orange County Court to Burglary in the Second Degree.

The press release concluded with quotes from D.A. Hoovler speaking about his office and how his office...

works closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and hold responsible the drivers of violent crime.

In addition, D.A. Hoovler thanked all members of law enforcement that participated in this case and the investigation. The agencies which were credited were the City of Port Jervis Police, Town of Deerpark Police and the New York State Police.

