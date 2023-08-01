One of the joys of summer is getting to visit Hudson Valley farms and farmer's markets. It is a great way to enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables that are grown in our region. It is also a great way to support our Hudson Valley Farms.

Farm-fresh eggs, fruits straight from the tree, and corn fresh out of the field are all the delicious gifts we enjoy in the summer. So imagine for a moment that you are on a budget and going to a farm market or farmers market might not seem the best way for you to buy vegetables you are going to eat for the week.

Farm Market Coupon Available for Seniors in the Hudson Valley NY

I find that most fresh market items at Hudson Valley farms are very reasonably priced but for some, it can be a strain to make a special trip or even pay a few cents more. This is why I think it is great that Ulster Ounty has come up with the "Farmer's Market Coupon".

Farm Market Coupon Now Available Through Ulster County, New York Government

Late last week (July 26, 2023) The Ulster County Government shared on Facebook that they have developed a coupon plan for old adults on a limited income who wish to shop at participating farmers' markets. This coupon means that fresh season fruits and veggies along with other farm market treats would be made a bit more affordable for those who qualify.

Ulster County, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, is giving away $25 in coupons for fresh fruits and veggies at participating farmer’s markets throughout the County for older adults on limited incomes.

For information on how to receive a coupon and where you can shop with it, you are asked to contact the Office for the Aging at 845-340-3456.

