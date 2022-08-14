It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.

Some people had speculated that the reason for the delay was that the property was actually for sale or possibly already sold. When I published the article in May The Apple Bin reached out to explain that a car accident in February had resulted in the delay along with one of the people involved also having hand surgery.

The Apple Bin in Ulster Park, NY Will Not Open in 2022

They also shared that there were projects that they had hoped to get done before they reopened for 2022. Due to the surgery and the accident those projects were taking longer than expected. Obviously, everyone understood and sent well wishes through social media.

Today news came that we had all hope not to hear. For those of us who enjoyed the store, the sandwiches and the delicious donuts the disappointment is palatable but certainly understood. The Apple Bin posted on Facebook today that they will not be opening this season.

At this point we will not be opening this season.. thanks to all for continued support/ patronage… we’ll keep you posted for any future info! (via Facebook)

On a side note, they did post later that they will have apple wood available so if you would like to reconnect and check in you can order so apple word for your fall fire pits and BBQs. The request was that you message them through Facebook.

