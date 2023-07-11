Sullivan County is Looking for Your Favorite Senior New Yorker

Do you have someone in your life that has made a difference not only for you, but also for your community? Does this person also happen to be over the age of 55? There is a bunch of people that would like to say thank you and recognize them for their dedication to their community.

How can you get them recognized? What do you need to do? Who can apply? Here is all of the information.

Which Organization is Looking for this Fabulous Older New Yorker?

The organization that wants to make sure that this great Older New Yorker gets the recognition that they deserve is the Sullivan County Office for the Aging, located at 100 North Street in Monticello, New York. You can nominate anyone of your choosing. However, the nominee must be living or working in Sullivan County NY and be over the age of 55.

How can you nominate a person for Great Older New Yorker?

The reason all of the nominations are being sought is so that they can be recognized by the New York State Office for the Aging on Older New Yorkers Day, which is November 3, 2023. Sullivan County Office of the Aging is looking to submit two nominees from that county to be recognized at the state level.

What is the application process entail?

To nominate someone, you simply have to fill out the application, click here for the pdf link, or you can contact the Sullivan County Office of the Aging directly at 845-794-3000. The deadline to nominate a glorious over 55 member of the community for this honor is September 1, 2023.

