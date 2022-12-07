Send Holiday Cheer From Hyde Park, NY to Sailors on the USS Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt

Send Holiday Cheer From Hyde Park, NY to Sailors on the USS Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt

Google Maps/ Canva

Many of us are getting ready to celebrate the holidays with friends and family from near and far. Unfortunately, while out keeping us safe at home, the men and women in our armed forces will miss the holiday with their loved ones.

The FDR Presidential Library and Museum is making sure that crews on the USS Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt get a little bit of that holiday cheer.

On Saturday, December 10th, children and adults are invited to the FDR Library starting at noon to create holiday cards for sailors aboard the USS Roosevelt. It's a great way to kick off the holiday season and bring a smile to the sailors faces.

Here's a brief history of the USS Roosevelt from its website:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) recently joined Sixth Fleet as a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) ship in Rota, Spain. Roosevelt is one of the few destroyers in the Surface Navy with the Advanced Capability Build (ACB-12/BMD 5.0) which provides software upgrades for combat systems modernization. The ship has the following integrated weapons and sensors: Cooperative Engagement Capability; ESSM; Mk 15 Close-In Weapon System Block 1B; Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP); and Nulka decoys.  Roosevelt is also the only destroyer with the SPQ-9B radar onboard and the first Flight IIA FDNF-E in Sixth Fleet, providing the ability to deploy with two embarked Lamps MK III MH-60B Sea Hawk Helicopters.

At last check on Facebook the USS Roosevelt was traveling Strait of Messina near Italy on November 20th.

Additionally, Santa will be on hand from 1 pm until 3 pm for free photos and refreshments will be served throughout the day in the Wallace Center lobby.

To learn more about all the holiday events going on at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum visit them on Facebook.

Plan an Unforgettable Trip to Hyde Park, New York

Whenever I have out-of-town guests, these are some of my go-to spots to entertain in Hyde Park, New York.

9 Presidents Who Surprisingly Went to College in New York

Have You Been To FDR's Cousin's House in Rhinebeck, NY?

Some may only know about FDR and Eleanor Roosevelt but there were other family members who played a role in the Hudson Valley.

Thomas Suckley and his wife Catherine Murray Bowne created history in Dutchess County, NY. Their estate called "Wilderstein" was designed in the 1800's. 

According to Wilderstein.org, the meaning behind the name of their estate means "wild man's stone". This was in reference to "an Indian petroglyph on the property, a reminder of the cultural heritage that preceded European settlement of the region."

By the late 1800's, the son of Thomas and Catherine (Robert Bowne Suckley) along with his wife, Elizabeth Philips Montgomery decided to add onto the estate.

This "Queen Anne style mansion" is also known for its beautiful views, lush landscape and large property. There were three generations of the Suckley family members that lived at Wilderstein. 

Who was related to FDR?

Margaret Suckley was not only just a cousin of FDR but they spent quality time together. She traveled with FDR during his presidency and gifted him his black Scottish terrier dog, Fala.
Margaret also helped FDR form his library located in Hyde Park, NY.

Some would also say that she was a "confidante" to him as well. Margaret was with FDR when he passed away in Georgia. She died at the Wilderstein estate in 1991 at 100 years old.

Margaret was the last resident to live at Wilderstein. 

Wilderstein is also known as "the Hudson Valley's most important example of Victorian architecture."

 

Filed Under: Eleanor Roosevelt, FDR, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Hudson Valley, Hyde Park, Hyde Park New York
Categories: Around the Hudson Valley, Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WPDH-WPDA