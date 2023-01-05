‘The Sopranos’ Cast Coming to The Hudson Valley, How to See Them

The Sopranos was one of the most popular television shows ever made. You have a chance to see three of the biggest stars from the series right here in the Hudson Valley.

The Sopranos put HBO on the map. It was one of the first shows that fans could not miss every week. You knew where everyone was on a Sunday night when a season was airing. The show was groundbreaking and still remains to have a huge fan base.

The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, New York will be hosting an event called A Conversation with The Sopranos on October 17 of this year.

Join Steve Schirripa, Vincent Pastore and Michael Imperioli from the show as they talk all things The Sopranos live on stage. The three actors played iconic characters Bobby Bacala, Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero and Christoper for several seasons.

You can order tickets here.

It will be a short drive for Vincent Pastore as he is a Hudson Valley resident. He reportedly lives in New Rochelle, New York.

Did you know that some episodes of The Sopranos were filmed in Newburgh? Check out a list of shows and movies that were also filmed there.

