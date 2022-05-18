See July 4th Fireworks from the Best Spot in the Hudson Valley

If you ask Hudson Valley residents where to find the best views in the Valley, many of them would tell you the Walkway Over the Hudson. And they’d be right. No matter where you look from the Walkway, it’s gorgeous. The river, the mountains, the sunrises and sunsets. So, it only stands to reason that if you want the best view of fireworks on the 4th of July, the Walkway Over the Hudson is the place to be.

If you’re looking for a perfect place for you and your family to see fireworks this 4th of July, get your tickets now to see them from the Walkway. The Walkway Over the Hudson will be open to ticket holders only to view the City of Poughkeepsie fireworks display. The Walkway will close to the general public at 4:30PM. for preparations. The bridge will the reopen at 6:30PM to those with valid tickets and fireworks are scheduled to launch between 8:15 - 8:30PM. Attendance is strictly limited and passes have sold out every year, so you’ll want to make sure to get yours soon.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to support the Walkway and help them fund community events like the annual fireworks display, improve the park with new amenities and construction, support our volunteer Ambassadors, tell the historical story of the bridge, and more. So, not only do you get to see a great fireworks display from the best spot around, you also get to support a great organization.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, veterans, and Walkway members. Children 10 and under are free when accompanied by a paid adult, but they must be registered and have a ticket. For more information about fireworks on the Walkway and other events, visit the Walkway Over the Hudson website.

