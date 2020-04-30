See a Vintage Bearsville Theater Show from Home

Coronavirus. COVID-19. The Virus. Whatever you want to call it, it's keeping us at home when we're itching to get out. Remember when you could go out on a Saturday night with friends and catch a great live show? Those were the days. But here's a way to see a cool vintage show from the comfort and safety of your own home.

This Saturday night, May 2 from 8PM - 9:45PM, the Bearsville Theater presents Bearsville Uncut featuring Robbie Dupree & Friends from his Bearsville Theater performance on Oct. 9, 2002. You will get to hear tracks including Lucky, Sugar Tree, Knockin' on the Gates of Heaven, Mystery World and many more. The Band is Robbie Dupree, Larry Hoppen, Rick Chudacoff, Leslie Smith, Clifford Carter, Chris Parker, Gabriel Amie, Nadia Ackerman and Manuel Quintana.

For more information about the Bearsville Uncut show tomorrow, and to find out how to watch the concert, visit the event facebook page.

