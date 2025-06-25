Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter as comedian Sebastian Maniscalco brings his "It Ain't Right" Tour to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on August 17th! Known for his sharp wit, hilarious storytelling, and high-energy performances, Maniscalco is one of the top names in stand-up today. We're giving away a pair of tickets for FREE, so read below to find out how you can win!

Sebastian Maniscalco is one of today’s most successful stand-up comedians, known for his animated style, physical comedy, and sharp observations on everyday life. He began performing in small clubs after moving to Los Angeles in the late 1990s, eventually earning a spot at the legendary Comedy Store, where he gained recognition for his unique blend of storytelling and expressive delivery. Over the years, Maniscalco has released several acclaimed comedy specials, including Aren’t You Embarrassed?, Stay Hungry, and Is It Me?, the latter premiering on Netflix to wide praise.

His achievements go far beyond stand-up. Maniscalco has sold out some of the largest venues in the country, including Madison Square Garden, and became the first comedian to headline the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. He’s also made a successful transition into film and television, with roles in Green Book, The Irishman, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In 2023, he co-wrote and starred in About My Father alongside Robert De Niro, drawing on his own family experiences for the script. His recent series Bookie, which premiered on Max, marks his continued rise as a multifaceted entertainer.

