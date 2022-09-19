Enter to Win a Pair Of Tickets to Attend the Sea of Tranquility Festival October 1st

If you're looking for a unique and fun concert experience to attend, look no further! The Sea of Tranquility Festival will take place at The Chance Theater on October 1st and will be an all-day event full of musical discussions and rockin' performances!

Sea of Tranquility is a web portal focusing on the world of progressive rock, different forms of metal, and even fusion music! What was once a magazine has turned into a top web destination for music fans around the world to read articles, interviews, and reviews of their favorite bands! They also have a Youtube channel where they post daily videos with their publisher Peter Pardo! Check out their video below!

In 2020, Sea of Tranquility hosted an Online Concert that was hugely successful and involved an incredible band lineup. Now they're back with their first In-Person version of the event and will once again host an amazing lineup of performances, including the bands Nektar, Vanilla Fudge, and many more! They will also have two live Q&A Sessions with musicians Chris Caffery of Savatage and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Andy Powell of Wishbone Ash.

Tickets are available to purchase online right now, but we're giving YOU a chance to WIN a pair of tickets to go to the Sea Of Tranquility 2022 Festival! All you have to do is fill out the information below and we will contact you if you're a winner!