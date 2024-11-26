Score $500 For Saying ‘Thank You’ to Hudson Valley Veterans

You could score a $500 gift card just by showing some love for our Hudson Valley veterans.

During the month of December, The Boris and Robyn Show is taking its morning show broadcast on a tour of communities throughout the Hudson Valley region. Listeners can stop by and support local vets by donating a gift card and instantly enter to win a $500 gift card for themself.

All donations will be gifted to veterans in the Hudson Valley who could use a little help or just some recognition this holiday season. The Boris & Robyn Show has partnered with Commander Tom and the VetZero organization to distribute the cards to vets through Hudson River Housing. There are many veterans with families who need assistance this time of year. Liberty Station in Poughkeepsie is also home to many vets who are working to get back on their feet.

Suggested gift cards are Target, Walmart, grocery stores, Dunkin' Donuts, and other food locations. Of course, cash donations will also be accepted so that more gift cards can be purchased.

The Boris & Robyn Show will be broadcasting live at the following locations in December:

Friday, December 6 at the Dunkin' on Route 9 in Hyde Park in front of Stop and Shop from 6 to 10am.

Friday, December 13 at a to-be-announced Dunkin' from 6 to 10am.

Sunday, December 15 at Viscount Wines and Liquor on Route 9 In Wappingers Falls from Noon to 2pm.

Friday, December 20 at the Dunkin' on Route 9 in Wappingers across from Hannaford from 6 to 10am.

A donation box has also been set up at Viscount Wines and Liquor where gift cards can be dropped off at any time up to the week before Christmas. However, you'll only be able to sign up for the grand prize by stopping by the live event at the store on December 15.

Everyone who donates will be entered to win a $500 prepaid credit card gift card. You can enter once at each event you visit.

Good luck, and thank you to Jonna Spilbor Law, Viscount Wines and Liquor, Dunkin' and MHA of Dutchess County for their support.