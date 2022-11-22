Score $500 for Helping Local Vets This Holiday Season

You could score yourself a $500 gift card to pay for your own expenses just by helping out a Hudson Valley veteran.

The Boris and Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be broadcasting live from Dunkin' locations throughout Dutchess County every Friday in December leading up to Christmas. Just stop by and support a local vet by donating a gift card and you will instantly enter to win your own gift card worth $500.

All donated gift cards will go directly to vets in the Hudson Valley who could use a little help this holiday season. The Boris & Robyn Show has partnered with Commander Tom and the VetZero organization to distribute the cards to vets through Hudson River Housing. There are many veterans with families who need assistance this time of year. Liberty Station in Poughkeepsie is also home to many vets who are working to get back on their feet.

Your donation will be much appreciated by the men and women who served in the military. Suggested gift cards are Target, Walmart, grocery stores, Dunkin' Donuts, and other food locations. Of course, cash donations will also be accepted.

The Boris & Robyn Show will be broadcasting live at the following locations this month:

Friday, December 2 Route 9 in Hyde Park in front of Stop and Shop

Friday, December 9 Route 9 in Fishkill next to Taco Bell

Friday, December 16 we'll be at the Dunkin' on Route 9 in Wappingers across from Hannaford from 6 to 10am

Everyone who donates will be entered to win a $500 prepaid credit card gift card. You can enter once at each event you visit.

Good luck, and thanks for helping to support our Hudson Valley vets.