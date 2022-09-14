Seesaw is an app that allows students from to learn and engage in creative educational activities while giving teachers and parents insight to each students progress and thinking. The app has become especially popular in recent years, and is used by about 10 million students, teachers, and parents, according to their website.

However, parents say the platform was hacked Wednesday, as some school districts in New York saw an explicit image posted in a message. NBC says that districts in Oklahoma, Illinois, and Texas were also affected.

Hacker Attack

Seesaw's vice president of marketing said in an email that "specific user accounts were compromised by an outside actor”, though they did not go into how many users were actually affected. A second email said the person or others involved hacked individual accounts, and did not gain administrative access o Seesaw.

NBC says that Castleton Elementary School, in Castleton-on-Hudson had said on their website that there was evidence of a security breach.

NBC says the image posted was an "infamous meme photo of a man engaged in an explicit act." Vice News obtained a screenshot of the image, revealing the nasty pic to the world.

