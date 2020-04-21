Mayor Bill de Blasio recently set up a social distancing tip line for New Yorkers to report group gatherings and other violations as a way to hopefully help flatten the curve in the fight against COVID-19. Well, this didn't go so well. Some folks may not be too keen on the idea of ratting out their friends and neighbors. or maybe we're going crazy.

The NY Post is reporting that anonymous tip line was bombed and trolled with an array of penis pictures, pics of people giving the middle finger, Hitler memes, and other crude posts.

Some other witty entries included pics of Mayor De Blasio dropping the Staten Island groundhog in 2014,

The Post says it is uncertain if any of the vulgar pics and comments were from people who actually lived in New York City. No women named Karen could be reached for comment as of this time.

Well, least he tried.

