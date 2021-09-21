Desperate times call for desperate measure. It's tough enough to get school bus drivers to begin with. But now with so many more drivers stepping down or retiring amid various COVID concerns, the situation has reached a critical point. This has left many administrators and parents across the Hudson Valley and the rest of the country reeling as we're only weeks into the new school year.

But when one teacher promised his students a class field trip, he intended to deliver, no matter what the cost. Let's just say his approach to the matter was a bit different. But in the end, his crazy plan appears to have actually worked. This almost sounds like something out of a movie.

Newsweek is reporting that an 11th grade English teacher had to use a last minute alternative for a school bus trip when their original plan fell through. In this case, the high school students boarded a full-scale party bus, complete with stripper poles and LED lighting. The teacher posted a pic of the students on board their unique vessel September 17, gaining tens of thousands of likes on Twitter. The teacher said the trip was a phenomenal experience and that the students didn't mind the unorthodox voyage.

It is a funny story, but there actually is a real bus shortage and it speaks to major flaws in our education system.

The students are from the Brooke Charter School in Boston. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has recently called upon on National Guard members to help bus student to and from area schools as the state deals with the current driver shortage. On Sunday, New York Gov, Kathy Hochul announced a a multi-agency plan that would recruit drivers, while expanding CDL testing, and eliminating various red tape to get more school bus drivers on the job, as soon as possible.

