Santa is Making His List and Masking Up For His Annual Mall Visit

Santa Claus is in fact making his annual visit to the Galleria at Crystal Run and will be arriving at the end of November.

The Galleria at Crystal Run has announced that Santa will be arriving at the mall on Black Friday, November 27. The Galleria at Crystal Run will be working with Cherry Hill Programs, which according to a press release is "the industry leader in experimental photography experiences".

While the focus will be on the health and safety of everyone, there will be plenty of fun and magic to go around. The Galleria at Crystal Run is encouraging guests to plan their visit with Santa in advance and review the safety guidelines.

Reservations are strongly encouraged. Walk-ups will be available as space allows throughout the day, according to the mall. Masks are required during the visit and cleaning will be conducted after each visit.

Karla Leon, Director of Marketing at the Galleria at Crystal Run said:

It’s important to keep as much of the beloved holiday tradition alive, now, more than ever. We could all use a dose of Santa’s merry disposition, but we also have to evolve with the times and do it safely. We’ve been strategizing with Cherry Hill to accomplish that goal.

The Galleria at Crystal Run was able to get a hold of Santa during this very busy time of year and he has a message for all the children this year:

Santa Claus said:

Ho, ho, ho! I’m looking forward to seeing all of the good boys and girls in the Hudson Valley this year. I know this will be a very different season for us all, but it will be a very special one because we all get to keep the magic of the season alive in a way that’s safe and memorable for everyone!

A full schedule of the events that are occurring during Santa's appearances will be released in the coming weeks.