Lower Hudson Valley Porch Pirate Stopped By Good Samaritan

Porch pirates are a problem. According to Safe Wise, three out of four people say they've lost a package to thieves. The website estimates that over 113 million packages were stolen from paying customers in 2023 alone.

Unfortunately, the trend doesn't appear to be going away any time soon. But some people out there have had enough and are doing something about it.

Alleged Porch Pirate Stopped by Good Samaritan and Police

The New York Post says that a homeowner in Yonkers caught an alleged porch pirate on their Ring doorbell device and notified police. Officials say the 27-year-old suspect was seen taking packages from the home, and began to run when he was approached by law enforcement.

However, this would prove to be a team effort, as video shows the alleged pirate being clotheslined by a good neighbor, who happened to be nearby.

Yonkers Police say he suspect has been charged with with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

The police department shared the body camera footage on their Facebook page.

