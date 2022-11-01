What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless.

I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?

There are about a a dozen campers that seem to be permanently anchored in the parking lot of Walmart in Monroe, New York. Is this allowed? According to Walmart's website, Walmart does allow travelers to use their parking lot temporarily. They even consider travelers some of the best customers. It also states that owners of the RV can stay long term with store managers permission.

Walmart does not supply these campers or RV's with electrical or plumbing hook ups.

loading...

They may not be homeless but these campers must be there long-term as some of them are pictured on Google Maps.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I've seen a similar spot south of the Hudson Valley.

There's one street in The Bronx filled with campers and RV's. Does anyone know why and is the a trend hitting the streets of towns and cities all over New York State?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Homelessness is big issue in New York City. Whether you're commuting to and from there on a regular basis or visiting there once in a while it is almost impossible not to notice it. Just how bad is the homeless crisis in New York City? According to the Coalition of the Homeless it is the worst the city has seen sine the Great Depression era.

The odd thing is that these campers are parked on a street right outside a small recreational baseball park for kids.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

13 Most Violent Streets in Middletown, New York