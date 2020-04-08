Rush’s First Album With Neil Peart, Fly By Night

This week on the WPDH Album of the Week we're featuring the second album from Rush and their first album with Neil Peart on drums.

Released on February 15, 1975, Fly By Night from Rush was the first album to showcase the band's progressive rock sound, and the first album to feature one of the greatest drummers of all time, Neil Peart.

The alum was much more popular in Canada than the United States upon its release, however, it has been certified platinum in both countries.

The album has been remastered twice since its original release, once in 1997, and then again in 2011. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the album is considered one of the greatest rock albums of the 1970s.

