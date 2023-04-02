Rush Bowls Announcing First NY Location in the Hudson Valley

With the start of a new season in the Hudson Valley, we're about to watch new beginnings blossom. This means new opportunities, more activities will be available and businesses will reopen or start their journey for the first time.

Since the beginning of 2023, there have been a lot of new businesses that have opened. In Orange County, a new plaza has brought diverse options to the area.

From a taco spot, Tacos Nicole to a hair salon, Second Nature Salon, a gas station and more, convenience has never looked better in Orange County, NY.

In Sullivan County, a wine and spirits shop recently opened. Ulster County, NY awaits Brickmen Kitchen + Bar and the second location of Cinnamon Indian Cuisine.

With Spring Approaching In The Hudson Valley, We Have A lot To Look Forward To

The flowers will be blooming, the birds will be chirping and sunny, warmer days are ahead. With the change of season, we also change. From our diets to daily activities, there will be more to do in the area.

The spring and summer months call for fresh fruit, late night cocktails and BBQ food.

A Healthy Nationwide Chain Will Open First New York Location

Smoothie lovers can now rejoice (myself). There will be a new, popular chain business opening in the Hudson Valley.

When I travel out of state, I always look for a good smoothie spot to grab a shake, bowl or healthy juice. In New Jersey, it's a must to stop at a fan favorite fruit company.

Rush Bowls Announced Their First NY Location In The Hudson Valley

Rush Bowls are making their way to Poughkeepsie, NY. Forget the drive to CT or NJ to taste fresh, delicious bowls, we will have the option to get them right in our area.

Rush Bowls was launched in 2004 while Andrew Pudalov was working in New York. Pudalov loved the idea of healthy yet fast dining options. Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado and has locations all around the world.

When Will Hudson Valley Residents Be Able To Experience Rush Bowls In Poughkeepsie, NY?

According to Rush Bowls Poughkeepsie's Instagram page, they are coming to the area soon. Not only are they bringing blended fruit bowls, smoothies but they take pride in presenting happiness as well. This locally owned and operated franchise's location will be 1895 South Rd Local 101, Poughkeepsie NY 12602.

Stay tuned for details as new information is released on Rush Bowls in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Where is your favorite place to grab bowls and smoothies in the Hudson Valley?

