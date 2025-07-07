Your home is your castle — and this July, it’s time to treat it like one!

WPDH has teamed up with Royal Class Service to give a few lucky listeners the royal treatment. The grand prize? An annual RoyalShield Home Membership — a premium comfort plan designed to keep your home’s plumbing, heating, cooling, and water systems in top shape.

But that's not all. The winner will also receive two tickets to the WPDH Summer Concert at Bethel Woods on August 3rd, starring rock legends Bret Michaels of Poison, Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe, and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt!

What’s Included in the RoyalShield Home Membership?

Transferable Membership

The RoyalShield Home Membership can be transferred to new homeowners or relocated to a new address within the Royal Class Service coverage area (activation fee applies for new owners).

The RoyalShield Home Membership can be transferred to new homeowners or relocated to a new address within the Royal Class Service coverage area (activation fee applies for new owners). No Additional Standard Hours Fees

Members avoid standard hour dispatch fees, overtime charges, and extra technician costs.

Members avoid standard hour dispatch fees, overtime charges, and extra technician costs. Transparent Pricing

All services are priced using an upfront, task-based system—no surprises.

All services are priced using an upfront, task-based system—no surprises. Priority Scheduling

Members jump to the front of the line for demand services, receiving faster, more efficient care.

Members jump to the front of the line for demand services, receiving faster, more efficient care. Emergency Service on Holidays

Even on holidays, RoyalShield members have access to emergency services when they need them most.

Even on holidays, RoyalShield members have access to emergency services when they need them most. Reduced After Hours & Holiday Fees

For service calls outside normal hours or on holidays, members benefit from reduced dispatch fees.

For service calls outside normal hours or on holidays, members benefit from reduced dispatch fees. 24/7 Live Telephone Support

Members can reach a live representative any time, day or night, thanks to Royal Class Service's around-the-clock phone support.

Members can reach a live representative any time, day or night, thanks to Royal Class Service's around-the-clock phone support. Workmanship Warranty

All plumbing, heating, and HVAC repairs come backed by a 1-year workmanship warranty.

All plumbing, heating, and HVAC repairs come backed by a 1-year workmanship warranty. Preseason Priority Scheduling

Members receive early access to seasonal tune-ups, including a complimentary 12-point water heater safety inspection (standard tune-up fees apply).

Members receive early access to seasonal tune-ups, including a complimentary 12-point water heater safety inspection (standard tune-up fees apply). Preferential Pricing

Enjoy a 15% discount on most repair services and members-only pricing on tune-ups.

Enjoy a 15% discount on most repair services and members-only pricing on tune-ups. Members-Only Coupons

Exclusive coupons and deals are released throughout the year—only for RoyalShield members.

Exclusive coupons and deals are released throughout the year—only for RoyalShield members. Digital Records Keeping

Royal Class Service maintains complete service records for members, simplifying warranty claims and ongoing maintenance.

Royal Class Service maintains complete service records for members, simplifying warranty claims and ongoing maintenance. Local Merchant Discount Card

Members receive a special discount card with offers from local Hudson Valley businesses.

In addition to year-round home comfort, the grand prize winner will receive two tickets to the summer’s biggest rock show: the WPDH Summer Concert on August 3rd at Bethel Woods. Get ready for a night of unforgettable hits from Bret Michaels, Vince Neil, and Stephen Pearcy — a dream lineup for any fan of 80s rock and hair metal.

Why Choose Royal Class Service?

Serving the Hudson Valley, Royal Class Service is a trusted, locally owned, provider of heating, cooling, plumbing, and water treatment solutions. Known for their expert technicians, white-glove service, and a reputation for treating every home like a palace, Royal Class Service delivers premium results with a personal touch. Their RoyalShield Home Membership brings comfort, savings, and peace of mind to homeowners all year long.

Enter To Win

LOOK: The priciest home for sale in every U.S. state From vast expanses to explore in the West to "cozy" beach retreats in the East, get ready to be dazzled by the opulence of the most luxurious real estate across all 50 states. We've ranked them from the least expensive (a bargain at $3,095,000!) to the most expensive. Simply tap or click on the photo to see more of each home, or if you're feeling extravagant, book a viewing. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz