Route 9 Closes in Both Directions Due to Massive Wappingers Fire

All traffic on Route 9 in Dutchess County was brought to a standstill thanks to a devastating fire that took hours to extinguish.

On Sunday, sirens could be heard from miles away as several fire departments raced to the scene of a raging fire on Route 9. The blaze ignited at Prime Storage near the DC Sports miniature golf course in Wappingers Falls. The New Hackensack Fire Department was assisted by dozens of other agencies, including over ten other fire departments that were on the scene to help knock down the flames.

Wappingers Falls Fire Takes Hours to Extinguish

The fire, which started just after 1:30pm on Sunday led to the closure of both northbound and southbound traffic on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls. Vehicles traveling on this busy stretch of road were sent on a detour that snarled traffic for miles.

Eyewitness video posted to Facebook showed smoke billowing from the center of the storage facility as first responders attempted to douse the flames with water. Extra caution was taken by fire personnel who were unaware as to what items were stored in the units. The possibility of explosive chemicals, flammable materials and toxic substances makes fighting fires like this very difficult.

Meanwhile, the roadways in front of Prime Storage were filled with emergency vehicles and fire trucks from all over Dutchess County who appeared on the scene to help with the blaze. According to the New Hackensack Fire Department, the fire was officially extinguished at 5:30pm, four hours after it had begun.

Probable Source of Wappingers Falls Fire

While the fire is still under investigation, Town of Wappingers Supervisor Cavaccini hinted that it may have been caused by something stored in one of the units, such as devices powered by lithium-ion batteries. Cavaccini called for "ongoing vigilance and safety measures concerning what is stored in our community's storage units".

As of 9pm on Sunday evening, all lanes were reopened on Route 9 and traffic was back to normal.

