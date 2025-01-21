It has become an all to common occurrence recently here in the Hudson Valley but once again another serious motor vehicle collision has resulted in someone losing their life. This recent accident took place just before the weekend began, this time on route 9 in Putnam County.

Collision on Route 9

The incident happened on Friday January 17, 2025 to which multiple law enforcement agencies as well as other first responders and emergency personnel. According to the press release issued by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, multiple calls for the serious accident came in to Putnam County 911 at approximately 1:30pm.

Members of the Sheriff's Office as well as emergency personnel from the Garrison and Continental Village Fire Departments, Garrison Volunteer Ambulance, and Empress Emergency Medical Services all responded to the scene on Route 9, south of route 403 in the town of Philipstown .

The collision involved two vehicles, one traveling southbound operated by 74-year old Norton Segarra of Beacon, the other was a tractor-trailer operated by 60-year old Glen Cochran of Milford, CT, who at the time was traveling northbound.

Members of the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit had also arrived on the scene to begin a preliminary investigation into the accident. What they determined was that Mr. Segarra while operating his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane where the vehicles collided.

Accident Aftermath

When law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the scene, they immidiately attended the vehicles occupants. Mr. Cochran was transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, however Mr. Segarra was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident and subsequent investigation required for the closure of the roadway and it remained closed for several hours. The roadway would remain closed until 9:30pm that same night. The press release concluded with stating that the investigation into the accident and its cause is ongoing.

