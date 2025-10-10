Wild Car Fire on Route 9 Caught on Video
The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in Poughkeepsie.
Car fires are caused by mechanical or electrical failures, crashes, and other issues , and can be quickly dangerous. If a car is on fire, pull over safely, turn off the engine, get everyone out immediately, and move at least 100 feet away before calling 911. Never return to a burning vehicle.
Causes of Car Fires
- Mechanical and electrical issues:Leaking fluids (like oil), faulty wiring, or a malfunctioning cooling system can lead to fires.
- Vehicle crashes:Collisions can rupture fuel lines and damage electrical components, igniting a fire.
- Overheating:Overheated engines, often due to low oil or cooling system failure, are a common cause.
- Alternative fuel vehicles:Electric and hybrid vehicles have specific risks, such as battery damage from accidents or improper charging, which can lead to fires.
What to Do If Your Car is On Fire
- Pull over safely: Turn on your hazard lights and get to the side of the road as quickly as possible.
- Turn off the engine: This helps to cut off the fuel supply.
- Evacuate the vehicle: Get all passengers out of the car and away from the vehicle immediately.
- Move to a safe distance: Move at least 100 feet away from the car and traffic. A barrier can provide extra protection.
- Call 911: Inform the operator of your location and the situation.
- Do not fight the fire: Do not attempt to put out the fire yourself or re-enter the vehicle for any reason.
- Warn others: Make yourself visible to other drivers by waving your arms or using hi-vis clothing if you have it.
Video Captures Route 9 Car Fire
An afternoon fire this past Thursday, Oct. 9 around 2pm was captured on video by Scott Curran of Poughkeepsie, NY. The Service Advisor for Route 9 Mazda of Poughkeepsie caught the incident on video which occurred in front of the dealership.
Get our free mobile app
Curran tells us that the Hyundai broke down on rt 9 as it was headed to a body shop. The techs at Route 9 Mazda helped move the vehicle off the street and it suddenly caught fire once they moved it off the road. A male occupant that was in the car got out of the vehicle before the fire started. See video below.
Brewster, NY Car Fire Spreads
Car fire spreads to a hillside in Brewster, New York.
Gallery Credit: Brewster Fire Department
12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter
Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall.
Gallery Credit: Megan