One Hudson Valley shopper has taken his battle with one chain store to a billboard outside the store on popular Route 9.

Making the decision to go out and buy a new computer is no small decision these days. For a really good computer, you can wind up spending thousands of dollars to get one that will last you a long time. You save money for months and finally, when you have enough you head to your favorite electronic store and buy it. Imagine finding out after you bought it that the computer you purchased wasn't new at all.

Cheated by Best Buy

That's what allegedly happened to one Hudson Valley man over a year ago. Back in August of 2021, Eric went shopping at the Best Buy store in the Poughkeepsie Galleria and bought what he thought was a brand-new Macbook Pro. After what he called "light usage" the computer stopped working completely after only 13 months of use. Frustrated Eric took the computer to the Apple Store in Danbury CT to see what was wrong with it and after they looked at it they told him that the motherboard needed to be replaced.

The Apple store quoted him $600 to fix the issue and while they were explaining everything, one employee pointed out that the purchase date of Eric's computer didn't match up with their records. According to Apple, his computer was sold by Best Buy on December 20, 2020, seven and a half months before Eric purchased it as new!

Back to Best Buy

The next day Eric went back to the Poughkeepsie Best Buy where he made his original purchase to speak with a manager. When he explained his situation to a Best Buy employee, they told him that the computer was most likely sold in December 2020, but was probably returned quickly and just sat on the shelf until he purchased it, according to Eric. Baffled, Eric went on to say that he tried and tried to get someone at Best Buy to fix the situation to no avail.

Billboard on Route 9

After trying every other option Eric decided that he had to do something! First contacted New York States Attorney General to explain the situation and then he did something that I don't think many of us ever thought to do. He rented a billboard near the Poughkeepsie Galleria and covered it with a message that said, "Best Buy Poughkeepsie Sells Used Apple Products as NEW!" Eric also included a website at the bottom of the billboard, CheatedbyBest Buy.com.

After seeing the billboard on Route 9 the other day I reached out to see what the story was and Eric told us, "Amazingly, the manager of Best Buy Poughkeepsie reached out to me over the weekend, offering to exchange the laptop in question, so I will presumably be taking the billboard down tomorrow. It took me 2 months to get them to own up to this, but at least they finally did."

WOW!! Well done Eric!! Thinking outside of the box gets the job done! Let's also thank Best Buy for doing the right thing, the only issue I have is, I wish that things wouldn't have to come to this to get a situation like this fixed. Just saying!

