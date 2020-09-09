Rossi’s Responds To Customer Concerns Over Recent Menu Changes

Rossi's & Sons Rosticceria recently launched a new menu and ordering protocols. As with any change, there was some confusion and they've taken to social media to respond to customer concerns.

Changes to the menu and a new website were launched as they came back from vacation in August. Much like many other local businesses 2020 has presented unforeseen challenges and they made some adjustments to ensure that the food being served is done so with consistent quality.

They've seen and heard customer responses to the changes and have made some adjustments. Regarding the change in bread, they will soon have the round focaccia bread and were 'flattered to know our focaccia was such an important part of your day'.

Rossi's will also be adding a 'build your own' option to make custom paninis, an option they never took away but wasn't fully clear on the new menu. Until they roll out these adjustments, customers are welcome to check out the custom sandwiches online which include options to modify or leave out certain ingredients.

It's clear they care and are listening stating, 'our parents raised us in this deli. It is our second home and we have welcomed you into it for 40 years. We pour our hearts and souls into these four walls and thank you for letting us share that with you'.

Thank YOU Rossi's, see you soon for a chicken parm sub. You can link up with the new website for lunch and catering orders HERE.