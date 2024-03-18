Popular Hotel in the Poconos Closing Its Doors

Cover Pocono Resorts has announced the sale of a romantic, couples-only hotel.

Cove Pocono Resorts are romantic, couples-only resorts in the Pocono Mountains, including Cove Haven, Pocono Palace, and Paradise Stream. Unique suites, all-inclusive dining, live entertainment.

Cove Pocono Resorts took to their official Facebook page to announce the sale of Pocono Palace Resort. The resort near East Stroudsburg, PA known for its heart-shaped pools and champagne glass hot tubs will transition into the new ownership on May 2. The resort posted a message along with the news of the sale stating that they understand that the news may be disappointing to some and that they apologize for any inconvenience it may cause. They also stated that they are committed to providing exceptional service during this time.

Cove Pocono Resorts' other properties Cove Haven and Paradise Stream will remain open.

Dear Fans of Pocono Palace, We hope this. message finds you well. We have an important update to share regarding Pocono Palace Resort, and we want to be transparent with you about the changes ahead. Pocono Palace Resort has been sold to a buyer who approached our ownership company, and the transition of title is set for May 2. We understand that this news may be disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. While this marks a significant change, we want to assure you that we are committed to providing you with the exceptional service during this time. Cove Haven Resort and Paradise Stream Resort will remain open and are excited to welcome new guests and our Forever Lovers! We will continue to spread love and operate with the same dedication to hospitality and excellence that you've come to know. If you have a reservation beyond May 1, our Romantic Planners will be reaching out to you as quickly as possible to assist with rescheduling your stays at one of our sister properties. In the meantime, don’t hesitate to reach out to us at 800.233.4141, and our Team will be available to address any questions or concerns you may have. We want to express our gratitude for all the memories created at Pocono Palace Resort. While we navigate through these changes, we hope to continue serving you at our other Resorts and appreciate your understanding during this time. Thank you for your ongoing support. Sincerely, Cove Pocono Resorts

