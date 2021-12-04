Charming Hudson Valley Café Offers Free Coffee For Finishing Puzzles

The level of creativity that exists in our local businesses in the Hudson Valley never ceases to amaze me. You may have heard of this if you are a Dissectologist, but this is a first for me.

Paty Quyn

A local Hudson Valley cafe known for its original vegan food and great space for local performers is now offering a free coffee or Latte to the person who successfully places the last piece in their community puzzle.

By now, you may have figured out that a Dissectologist is a person who enjoys doing crossword puzzles. According to puzzlehour.com, Jigsaw puzzles were once called dissected maps, also known as dissected puzzles. They were made from wood and were usually hand-cut.

So, the Rosendale Cafe at 434 Main Street in Rosendale has a community puzzle you can work on while you wait for your order. Or you could just stop in and place a few pieces too. Either way, the person that places the last piece will be receiving a free Coffee of Latte courtesy of the Cafe.

UPDATE: They finished the one with the Cat and Witch Halloween theme,

Rosendale Café Puzzle via Facebook 11-29-2021

And I was wrong they have moved on to Crystals but at the rate they get these puzzles done they have time to put up one with a holiday theme or maybe even one that is just all snow.

The New Puzzle as of today (November 29th) at 3:40 PM

Rosendale Café Puzzle via Facebook Crystals 11-29-2021

The Rosendale Cafe is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays so maybe check-in at the end of the week and see how far they got on this one or if they have flipped puzzles again.

