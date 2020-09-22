Roller Skating Set to Return in Hudson Valley

As we continue to experience and bounce back from the pandemic that brought the world to a halt. It looks like roller skating will be making a return to the Hudson Valley.

Due to COVID-19, many of the fun activities we know and love were taken away from us, but it seems as though we're starting to get of those things back in our life.

The Hudson Valley is home to three roller skating rinks including, Wood'n Wheel on Route 9W in Ulster Park, Skate Time 209 in Accord, and Roller Magic in Hyde Park behind the Ever Ready Diner.

This week Wood'n Wheel announced on Facebook that they have been given guidance to re-open skating. This is what they posted on their social media pages and website:

AWESOME NEWS!!

We have been given guidance to re-open skating. Our other indoor activities are still not permitted to open as directed by NY state. We are planning our reopening date for skating and will update everyone as soon as possible.

As stated, Wood'n Wheel also offers other indoor activities, which will not be reopening, including an arcade, laser tag, rock climbing wall, and bumper cars. We reached out to Wood'n Wheel for comment, but have not heard back.

While we don't have a date of return confirmed as of yet, at least we know it's reopening very soon.