‘Rocky Horror’ Star Will Meet Fans at Hudson Valley Drive-In

Fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show are waiting in anticipation for the chance to meet one of the cult film's stars.

Next month, carloads of Rocky Horror fans will not only be able to watch the movie up on the big screen but also get a chance to meet with the man who brought Brad Majors to life 45 years ago. Actor Barry Bostwick will be available for photo-ops and autographs during a special anniversary screening in the Hudson Valley.

The event will take place at the Fair Oaks Drive-in on Bloomingburg Rd. in Middletown. Tickets for the show cost $50 a carload, but those who want to have private time with Bostwick will need to buy an additional ticket for $60. The meet and greet includes a photo with the actor and one autographed item. Bostwick will be seated on a director's chair and fans will not be allowed closer than six feet.

Tickets are available online and fans can choose to meet Bostwick at three different times between 4:00 and 6:00 before the film begins at 7:15.

During COVID times, will people be willing to part with their precious rolls of toilet paper when it comes time to hurl them at the screen? I guess we'll have to show up at the screening to find out.