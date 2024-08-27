A scary scene erupted over the weekend in Rockland County when a shooting took place at a popular restaurant location. The shooting left multiple people injured and required immediate assistance from both law enforcement and medical personnel.

Restaurant Shooting in Nyack

The shooting in question took place in Nyack, New York as Friday night turned over into Saturday morning.

According to the press release issued by the Clarkstown Police via their official Facebook page, Clarkstown Police were alerted to the incident and responded to the scene at approximately 3:05 am the morning of Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The shooting took place at Cy's Restaurant & Lounge which according to its own website is a "Haitian fusion restaurant that combines the best flavors of the rich Haitian culture with signature Jamaican dishes."

The restaurant is a popular location and has also received high praise on both Yelp and Google and holds an impressive score of 4.9/5 stars on Google reviews. The restaurant also released a statement on the event to their Facebook page.

When police and EMS services arrived on the scene they found one woman on the ground outside of the establishment with gunshot wounds to both her leg and her abdomen. The woman who was unidentified was immediately provided medical treatment before being transported to Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

Law enforcement on the scene quickly began their investigation into the event. The first major piece of information they gathered was that two other women had also been shot in the event. Both of those women sustained gunshot wounds to the leg but were able to transport themselves to the same hospital.

While all three women were seriously injured, none of their injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Police Continuing Investigation

At this current time, law enforcement is still investigating the shooting but little is currently known. The suspect in the shooting is still currently at large, though law enforcement has released a physical description of the suspect.

According to the press release, the suspect is identified as "a dark skinned male with dreadlocks". At the time the suspect was also described as wearing a black mask. Police are also working without knowing a clear motive for the shooting, however it does not appear to have been a "random act of violence".

Clarkstown Police are also advising that the public is not considered to be in any immediate danger. Clarkstown Police are also accepting any information on the shooting from the public if anyone can aid in the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Detective Bureau at (845) 639-5840.

Anyone with information may also submit an anonymous tip. That can be done by messaging the Rockland County DA Tip line at 847411 (tip 411). With any message one must enter the keyword ‘ROCKLANDCODA,’ followed by a space, and your tip information. The same information can also be given by downloading the RocklandCo DA app.

